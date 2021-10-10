Advertisement

Midway RV resort project seeks approval from developers, denial from concerned citizens

The Bluegrass Experience Resort is a project that spans dozens of acres in Woodford County.
The Bluegrass Experience Resort is a project that spans dozens of acres in Woodford County.(Adam Burniston)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Last Thursday night, developers of a new RV resort in Midway hosted an open house on its potential grounds.

The developers will be hoping for approval from the city for a project that spans dozens of acres in Woodford County, but a group of concerned citizens have been pushing back.

“This is gonna change the whole character of Midway,” said Joe Childers, an attorney representing some of those Midway locals.

Childers and his clients worry about how the Kentucky Bluegrass Experience Resort could transform the town. A chief concern is the sheer size of the park.

“The size of Midway is 1,800 people and if you put three persons on each of the sites, you’re talking about more than doubling and possibly tripling the size of the population,” Childers said.

But project developer Andrew Hopewell says they’ve addressed that issue.

“We’ve listened to the citizens and we’ve decreased the size of this property and the project significantly,” said Hopewell.

Another concern is the increase in traffic going through Midway on a daily basis. But project attorney Hank Graddy says they’ve commissioned a study which indicates most traffic to the RV park will instead come off the interstate.

“There’s a fraction - 16 percent - that will come from the Bluegrass Parkway and come through Midway,” said Graddy.

The developers also project a huge economic boost for Midway of more than a million dollars per year. But Childers noted that most of that money would go to Woodford County rather than directly impacting the city.

“The fact of the matter is that some of the numbers thrown out do show a lack of understanding of how our city government’s finances work,” said Midway Mayor Grayson Vandegrift. “Our number one source of revenue, and this is true of any city in Kentucky, is occupational tax revenue, it’s jobs.”

Mayor Vandegrift said with the resort expecting an annual payroll of around $3 million, the city of Midway would get about $60,000 per year in occupational tax revenue from the resort.

With a public forum on the horizon for the resort and many factors to consider, Vandegrift wants to ensure everyone weighs in on the matter before a vote is taken.

“This is a representative democracy at the end of the day, and what the people want matters,” Vandegrift said.

The community forum is slated for this coming Thursday at 6 p.m. and will be moderated by the Kentucky League of Cities.

A vote on the resort could come during the city council’s next meeting on October 18th.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Herbert Hoover sophomore, James Clendenin and his father, Kevin Clendenin.
High school football player suffers serious injury; trainer and coach recommend life-saving action
Kentucky State Police
Coroner: Tennessee man killed in Bell County officer-involved shooting
‘I was angry’: State representative visits fiscal court meeting, vows to fight for homeowners
London Police looking for person of interest
London Police asking for help identifying person of interest

Latest News

KSP Post 10
KSP responds to shooting in Bell County
Letcher County Mountain Crawlers host ATV charity ride for 13-year-old cancer patient
Four years ago, the Moore family’s life was changed forever.
WATCH | Winchester family holds second annual walk for spina bifida awareness
The credits would reduce taxes for people who donate money to support the private tuition grants.
Kentucky judge blocks public tax credits for private schools