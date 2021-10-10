Advertisement

‘Lexington is a football school’ : UK fans excited for game against LSU

By Courtney Layne Brewer and Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - There has been two sellout crowds in a row at Kroger Field.

Saturday started early with SEC Nation in town.

On top of the major SEC West opponent, it is homecoming weekend for University of Kentucky students and alumni.

“Lexington is a football school. We always wanted to be a football school,” said one UK fan. “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs.”

Fans were riled up to see the 2019 National Champion LSU Tigers come to town for the first time since Kentucky’s historic win in 2007.

“What I remember is, the place went crazy,” said another fan.

“I’ve never seen them be this good in my 17 years, so I mean, I can’t believe it,” a fan said. “I’m very surprised they’re doing so well so far this season and I can’t wait to see them go even farther”

