KSP responds to shooting in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police responded to a house on Highway 221 in the Stoney Fork area of Bell County.

The call came in around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers tell WYMT two people were involved in the shooting.

We are told one person was taken to Pineville Hospital for treatment of their inquires.

Troopers said no one in the community is in danger.

We will update this story as more information comes into the WYMT newsroom.

