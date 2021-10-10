Advertisement

Knott County leaders call first annual Youth Outdoor Camp a success

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The first annual Knott County Youth Outdoor Camp came to an end Saturday.

Participating in several outdoor activities, the event saw a total of 18 children participate and seven conservation officers help out.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said it all turned out great.

“The entire camp, through the hunter’s education course that Mr. Jack Lee provided for us, all 18 of them was very successful and passed the class and earned their hunter’s education certificate,” he said.

Dobson said they plan to make it an annual event and are looking forward to making next year’s bigger and better.

