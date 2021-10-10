Advertisement

Kentucky remains undefeated with win over LSU

Will Levis drops back to pass against LSU.
Will Levis drops back to pass against LSU.(SEC Media Portal)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With a 42-21 win over the LSU Tigers, Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950.

QB Will Levis was integral in five touchdowns against the Tigers (3-3), leading 14-0 at the half.

Levis made it work on the ground with a gritty run early in the third quarter.

The Wildcat offense continued to keep things rolling in the fourth quarter with a pass from Levis to McClain.

Kentucky (6-0) will have a chance to continue their streak next week on the road at Georgia. The game will be at 3:30 p.m. and broadcast on WYMT.

