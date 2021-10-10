Kentucky remains undefeated with win over LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With a 42-21 win over the LSU Tigers, Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950.

QB Will Levis was integral in five touchdowns against the Tigers (3-3), leading 14-0 at the half.

Levis made it work on the ground with a gritty run early in the third quarter.

The Wildcat offense continued to keep things rolling in the fourth quarter with a pass from Levis to McClain.

Kentucky (6-0) will have a chance to continue their streak next week on the road at Georgia. The game will be at 3:30 p.m. and broadcast on WYMT.

