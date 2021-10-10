Kentucky moves up in latest Coaches’ Poll

(WYMT) - The Cats are ranked No. 11 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll after a 42-21 win at home against LSU.

Georgia moves into the top spot, following Alabama’s 41-38 loss at Texas A&M.

Kentucky (6-0) will have a chance to continue their streak next week on the road at No. 1 Georgia. The game will be at 3:30 p.m. and broadcast on WYMT.

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Georgia (6-0) 1,624 (64) 2 2 Iowa (6-0) 1,537 (1) 3 3 Oklahoma (6-0) 1,452 5 4 Cincinnati (5-0) 1,418 6 5 Alabama (5-1) 1,363 1 6 Ohio State (5-1) 1,254 7 7 Michigan (6-0) 1,237 8 8 Penn State (5-1) 1,124 4 9 Michigan State (6-0) 1,064 11 10 Oregon (4-1) 1,004 9 11 Kentucky (6-0) 994 14 12 Oklahoma State (5-0) 910 12 13 Notre Dame (5-1) 817 13 14 Ole Miss (4-1) 741 17 15 Coastal Carolina (6-0) 708 15 16 Wake Forest (6-0) 580 20 17 Florida (4-2) 543 18 18 Texas A&M (4-2) 396 - 19 Arkansas (4-2) 386 16 20 BYU (5-1) 342 10 21 North Carolina State (4-1) 321 22 22 Arizona State (5-1) 294 25 23 SMU (6-0) 269 24 24 San Diego State (5-0) 156 - 25 Clemson (3-2) 155 21

