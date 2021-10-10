Advertisement

Kentucky moves up in latest Coaches’ Poll

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (center) runs out with his team before an NCAA college football...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (center) runs out with his team before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Cats are ranked No. 11 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll after a 42-21 win at home against LSU.

Georgia moves into the top spot, following Alabama’s 41-38 loss at Texas A&M.

Kentucky (6-0) will have a chance to continue their streak next week on the road at No. 1 Georgia. The game will be at 3:30 p.m. and broadcast on WYMT.

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1Georgia(6-0)1,624 (64)2
2Iowa(6-0)1,537 (1)3
3Oklahoma(6-0)1,4525
4Cincinnati(5-0)1,4186
5Alabama(5-1)1,3631
6Ohio State(5-1)1,2547
7Michigan (6-0)1,2378
8Penn State(5-1)1,1244
9Michigan State(6-0)1,06411
10Oregon(4-1)1,0049
11Kentucky(6-0)99414
12Oklahoma State(5-0)91012
13Notre Dame(5-1)81713
14Ole Miss(4-1)74117
15Coastal Carolina(6-0)70815
16Wake Forest(6-0)58020
17Florida(4-2)54318
18Texas A&M(4-2)396-
19Arkansas(4-2)38616
20BYU(5-1)34210
21North Carolina State(4-1)32122
22Arizona State(5-1)29425
23SMU(6-0)26924
24San Diego State(5-0)156-
25Clemson(3-2)15521

