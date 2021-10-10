Kentucky moves up in latest Coaches’ Poll
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Cats are ranked No. 11 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll after a 42-21 win at home against LSU.
Georgia moves into the top spot, following Alabama’s 41-38 loss at Texas A&M.
Kentucky (6-0) will have a chance to continue their streak next week on the road at No. 1 Georgia. The game will be at 3:30 p.m. and broadcast on WYMT.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|Georgia
|(6-0)
|1,624 (64)
|2
|2
|Iowa
|(6-0)
|1,537 (1)
|3
|3
|Oklahoma
|(6-0)
|1,452
|5
|4
|Cincinnati
|(5-0)
|1,418
|6
|5
|Alabama
|(5-1)
|1,363
|1
|6
|Ohio State
|(5-1)
|1,254
|7
|7
|Michigan
|(6-0)
|1,237
|8
|8
|Penn State
|(5-1)
|1,124
|4
|9
|Michigan State
|(6-0)
|1,064
|11
|10
|Oregon
|(4-1)
|1,004
|9
|11
|Kentucky
|(6-0)
|994
|14
|12
|Oklahoma State
|(5-0)
|910
|12
|13
|Notre Dame
|(5-1)
|817
|13
|14
|Ole Miss
|(4-1)
|741
|17
|15
|Coastal Carolina
|(6-0)
|708
|15
|16
|Wake Forest
|(6-0)
|580
|20
|17
|Florida
|(4-2)
|543
|18
|18
|Texas A&M
|(4-2)
|396
|-
|19
|Arkansas
|(4-2)
|386
|16
|20
|BYU
|(5-1)
|342
|10
|21
|North Carolina State
|(4-1)
|321
|22
|22
|Arizona State
|(5-1)
|294
|25
|23
|SMU
|(6-0)
|269
|24
|24
|San Diego State
|(5-0)
|156
|-
|25
|Clemson
|(3-2)
|155
|21
