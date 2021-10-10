Jenkins forfeits remaining games on schedule

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - It turns out the return of Jenkins Cavaliers football was brief one this season.

According to the KHSAA database, Jenkins has forfeited the remaining games of their football season.

This season saw the return of Cavs football after a near two-year absence. Jenkins played three games, with two being held at home. Their official final record will be 0-10.

Jenkins has not played a full schedule since 2018.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.