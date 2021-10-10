Advertisement

Jenkins forfeits remaining games on schedule

By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - It turns out the return of Jenkins Cavaliers football was brief one this season.

According to the KHSAA database, Jenkins has forfeited the remaining games of their football season.

This season saw the return of Cavs football after a near two-year absence. Jenkins played three games, with two being held at home. Their official final record will be 0-10.

Jenkins has not played a full schedule since 2018.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Herbert Hoover sophomore, James Clendenin and his father, Kevin Clendenin.
High school football player suffers serious injury; trainer and coach recommend life-saving action
Kentucky State Police
Coroner: Tennessee man killed in Bell County officer-involved shooting
‘I was angry’: State representative visits fiscal court meeting, vows to fight for homeowners
London Police looking for person of interest
London Police asking for help identifying person of interest

Latest News

Newberry beats UVA Wise
UVA Wise falls to Newberry
UK Fans - 7 p.m.
‘Lexington is a football school’ : UK fans excited for game against LSU
kaden moorman
Franklin County’s Kaden Moorman commits to Kentucky
Pikeville beat Sayre 43-7.
Pikeville crushes Sayre 43-7