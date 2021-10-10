Advertisement

Firefighters injured battling apartment fire

A Sunday morning fire injured two firefighters in Logan.
A Sunday morning fire injured two firefighters in Logan.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two firefighters were injured Sunday while battling a four story apartment fire in Logan.

Chief Scott Beckett says the department got a call just after 4 a.m. to Yuma Suites, a 16-unit complex that used be a hotel.

A second building, the Yuma Camp Addition was also about 80 percent involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

One firefighter fell through the second floor of the building and a piece of metal went through his foot.

Another firefighter was working on the roof and cut his hand. They were treated on the scene.

The building is estimated to be worth about a million dollars. The chief said several years ago there was a large fire in the first building.

The chief says it’s a testament to how hard crews worked to protect neighboring structures. A four story chimney did collapse into a nearby occupied home, but the family won’t be displaced. Power in the area will be affected for a while.

Officials were able to clear the scene around 8:30 a.m. and are unaware if the building was being occupied.

At this time the fire is being investigated as suspicious and the West Virginia Fire Marshal has been called out.

A four story building caught fire Sunday morning in Logan.
A four story building caught fire Sunday morning in Logan.(WSAZ)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Coroner: Tennessee man killed in Bell County officer-involved shooting
KSP Post 10
KSP responds to shooting in Bell County
Oliver Little
Floyd County deputies ask for prayers as one of their own battles COVID-19
Caleb Dotson, a left handed pitcher from Phelps High School, was chosen as the recipient of the...
‘I hope I can make some of the impact he did’: Local baseball player awarded with Joe Valentino Memorial Scholarship
U.S. Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen, 20, of McKee, Kentucky, was killed during World War II.
Remains of Eastern Kentucky veteran killed in World War II return to Kentucky ahead of funeral

Latest News

Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
Health officials give insight into seasonal depression, what is it and how do we combat it?
Health officials give insight into seasonal depression: what is it and how do we combat it?
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and several local organizations are getting the...
WATCH | ‘I think it’s so important to be loud about the issues in Scott County:’ nonprofit hosting domestic violence awareness week