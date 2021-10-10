College GameDay, SEC Nation will travel to Athens for Kentucky vs. Georgia matchup

(WYMT) - College GameDay and SEC Nation are headed to Athens, GA for a showdown between two undefeated, SEC teams.

GameDay will broadcast from Myers Quad from 9 a.m. until noon on ESPN.

This is the second trip to Athens in the past three weeks for the show. On October 2, College GameDay visited for the Bulldogs’ top-10 matchup against Arkansas.

SEC Nation will originate from the Special Collections Library from 10 a.m. until noon on the SEC Network.

This is just the third time that College GameDay and SEC Nation are visiting the same location in the regular season.

The Kentucky Wildcats (6-0) will take on the Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) at 3:30 p.m. on WYMT.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.