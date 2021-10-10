Advertisement

College GameDay, SEC Nation will travel to Athens for Kentucky vs. Georgia matchup

(WYMT)
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - College GameDay and SEC Nation are headed to Athens, GA for a showdown between two undefeated, SEC teams.

GameDay will broadcast from Myers Quad from 9 a.m. until noon on ESPN.

This is the second trip to Athens in the past three weeks for the show. On October 2, College GameDay visited for the Bulldogs’ top-10 matchup against Arkansas.

SEC Nation will originate from the Special Collections Library from 10 a.m. until noon on the SEC Network.

This is just the third time that College GameDay and SEC Nation are visiting the same location in the regular season.

The Kentucky Wildcats (6-0) will take on the Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) at 3:30 p.m. on WYMT.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Coroner: Tennessee man killed in Bell County officer-involved shooting
KSP Post 10
KSP responds to shooting in Bell County
Oliver Little
Floyd County deputies ask for prayers as one of their own battles COVID-19
U.S. Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen, 20, of McKee, Kentucky, was killed during World War II.
Remains of Eastern Kentucky veteran killed in World War II return to Kentucky ahead of funeral
Caleb Dotson, a left handed pitcher from Phelps High School, was chosen as the recipient of the...
‘I hope I can make some of the impact he did’: Local baseball player awarded with Joe Valentino Memorial Scholarship

Latest News

UK football climbs higher in AP Top 25 following LSU win
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (center) runs out with his team before an NCAA college football...
Kentucky moves up in latest Coaches’ Poll
Will Levis drops back to pass against LSU.
Kentucky remains undefeated with win over LSU
Newberry beats UVA Wise
UVA Wise falls to Newberry