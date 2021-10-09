Advertisement

WATCH: Remains of Eastern Kentucky veteran killed in World War II return to Kentucky ahead of funeral

U.S. Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen, 20, of McKee, Kentucky, was killed during World War II.
U.S. Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen, 20, of McKee, Kentucky, was killed during World War II.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The remains of PFC Berton J. McQueen returned to Kentucky Friday night.

PFC McQueen was killed in France in 1944. His funeral has been set in McKee for October 16.

The 20-year-old’s remains arrived just before 9:00 p.m. at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

You can watch the arrival and procession off of the runway below:

