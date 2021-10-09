Advertisement

South Laurel snaps 20-game losing streak

By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in 20 games, the South Laurel Cardinals picked up a win, beating Lewis County 28-18.

South Laurel (1-6) blasted out to a 20-0 lead in the first half.

In the second half, Lewis County (1-6) bounced back with some momentum by intercepting Landry Collett, but they would not capitalize.

Cardinal defensive back Hunter Bundy would bounce back with an interception of his own and take it deep into Lion territory. Collett would run in for a score to put South Laurel up 28-0.

The Cardinals will face Southwestern in London next week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Herbert Hoover sophomore, James Clendenin and his father, Kevin Clendenin.
High school football player suffers serious injury; trainer and coach recommend life-saving action
‘I was angry’: State representative visits fiscal court meeting, vows to fight for homeowners
Detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office search homes belonging to Bryan McCarty, who...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searches homes of murder victim
Josh Carver and Nikki Spurlock were arrested in the Printer area of Floyd County Thursday night.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office arrests two of the county’s most wanted thanks to Text-a-Tip

Latest News

kaden moorman
Franklin County’s Kaden Moorman commits to Kentucky
Pikeville beat Sayre 43-7.
Pikeville crushes Sayre 43-7
Martin County Cardinals football
Martin County rolls Shelby Valley in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime October 8, 2021