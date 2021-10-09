South Laurel snaps 20-game losing streak

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in 20 games, the South Laurel Cardinals picked up a win, beating Lewis County 28-18.

South Laurel (1-6) blasted out to a 20-0 lead in the first half.

In the second half, Lewis County (1-6) bounced back with some momentum by intercepting Landry Collett, but they would not capitalize.

Cardinal defensive back Hunter Bundy would bounce back with an interception of his own and take it deep into Lion territory. Collett would run in for a score to put South Laurel up 28-0.

The Cardinals will face Southwestern in London next week.

