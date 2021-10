PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a battle for Class 1A supremacy in Pikeville as the Panthers hosted the Sayre Spartans out of Lexington.

It was all Panthers in this one as the Spartans struggled to get anything going on offense, failing to score until well into the second half.

Pikeville took the first half 36-0 on the way to a 43-7 final at Howard Hilliard Field.

