Ky. high school football team honors service members killed in Afghanistan airport attack

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Before kicking off Friday night, the Bath County football team and community came together for a simple showing of patriotism. They honored the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in an attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan in August.

Thirteen players carried a flag through the stands as each name was read, followed by a moment of silence.

“I don’t watch the news often, but I watched the news then and we knew that we wanted to do something to recognize those men and women that fell over there,” said Coach Chris Lane.

It was a personal moment for Lane who served in the Marines.

“I picked these guys that are carrying the flags and, basically I told them, ‘You’re carrying a flag to honor a guy that fell so you could play football.’”

It was a somber moment for fans and veterans in the stands who came together as Americans to remember 13 souls who never came home.

“There’s nothing like growing up in a small town in America,” Lane said. “I did tours in Iraq and seen the worst in people, and right here is the best in people.”

