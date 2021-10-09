Advertisement

KSP: One dead after officer-involved shooting in Bell County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting by the request of the Middlesboro Police Department.

Troopers said the officer-involved shooting happened around 4:30 Saturday morning.

A news release said the suspect was taken to Middlesboro ARH where the Bell County Deputy Coroner pronounced him dead.

He will be taken to Frankfort for an autopsy, troopers said.

We are told no officers or community members were harmed during the incident.

KSP’s critical incident response team is on scene as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Herbert Hoover sophomore, James Clendenin and his father, Kevin Clendenin.
High school football player suffers serious injury; trainer and coach recommend life-saving action
‘I was angry’: State representative visits fiscal court meeting, vows to fight for homeowners
Detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office search homes belonging to Bryan McCarty, who...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searches homes of murder victim
Josh Carver and Nikki Spurlock were arrested in the Printer area of Floyd County Thursday night.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office arrests two of the county’s most wanted thanks to Text-a-Tip

Latest News

60-year-old Laya Maude Belcher was sentenced to 21 years Friday.
Commonwealth’s Attorney: Local woman sentenced 21 years in DUI manslaughter case
Community members fought the rain to pour into Prestonsburg for day three of the 2021 festival.
‘It feels like the Jenny Wiley Festival’: Prestonsburg festival going strong for 40th year
U.S. Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen, 20, of McKee, Kentucky, was killed during World War II.
Remains of Eastern Kentucky veteran killed in World War II return to Kentucky ahead of funeral
Brad Roberts stands with his attorney during his trial on Friday.
More testimony heard in trial of former deputy jailer