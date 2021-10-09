Advertisement

Kentucky judge blocks public tax credits for private schools

The credits would reduce taxes for people who donate money to support the private tuition grants.
The credits would reduce taxes for people who donate money to support the private tuition grants.((Source: Pablo))
By Associated Press and Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has blocked part of a new state law that allows public tax credits to support private school tuition.

Friday’s ruling by Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd halts state officials from implementing the so-called “educational opportunity accounts” under House Bill 563, which Republicans passed over Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto.

The credits would reduce taxes for people who donate money to support the private tuition grants.

Shepherd ruled that the program goes against the constitutional mandate to establish an efficient system of common schools.

Attorneys defending the measure said tax credits don’t amount to government spending.

Lawyers with the Institute for Justice said they’ll appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Herbert Hoover sophomore, James Clendenin and his father, Kevin Clendenin.
High school football player suffers serious injury; trainer and coach recommend life-saving action
Kentucky State Police
Coroner: Tennessee man killed in Bell County officer-involved shooting
‘I was angry’: State representative visits fiscal court meeting, vows to fight for homeowners
London Police looking for person of interest
London Police asking for help identifying person of interest

Latest News

The Bluegrass Experience Resort is a project that spans dozens of acres in Woodford County.
Midway RV resort project seeks approval from developers, denial from concerned citizens
KSP Post 10
KSP responds to shooting in Bell County
Letcher County Mountain Crawlers host ATV charity ride for 13-year-old cancer patient
Four years ago, the Moore family’s life was changed forever.
WATCH | Winchester family holds second annual walk for spina bifida awareness