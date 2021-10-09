‘I hope I can make some of the impact he did’: Local baseball player awarded with Joe Valentino Memorial Scholarship

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2018, at the age of 27, Joseph “Joe” Valentino died due to injuries sustained in a car crash.

Valentino was a nursing student at the University of Pikeville and a former baseball player for the Bears who transferred from a California junior college in 2012.

“Joe, for us, was a critical part of being what a Bear is, he instilled all the values of what a Bear is,” said UPIKE Head Baseball Coach Cody Andreychuk. “I knew him from my previous tenure here as an assistant coach.”

Soon after Valentino’s death, his family created the Joe Valentino Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship, worth $2,500, is to be given to a baseball player who is transferring from a California junior college, like Valentino, or to a local baseball player in the region.

Caleb Dotson, a freshman who is joining the Bears on the field this upcoming season, was selected to receive this year’s scholarship.

“Well, we all know Joe made a huge impact on this area,” said Dotson, “and hopefully I can just make some of the impact that he did.”

Dotson, the left-handed pitcher from Phelps High School in Pike County, is the first local, non-transfer baseball player to receive the scholarship. Coach Andreychuk says it is great to see local, homegrown talent.

“We sometimes as coaches get caught up in trying to reach out to all over the country,” said Coach Andreychuk. “You know you go back in your backyard and find good student-athletes that are going to contribute to your team on and off the field.”

Dotson says he is ready to take the mound and excited for the opportunity to play for his hometown Bears.

“I’m really excited about being a part of this program because being around here and watching this makes you want to be a part of this,” said Dotson.

Coach Andreychuk says he is glad to have Dotson as part of the team and looks forward to seeing how he develops on the field as a student athlete.

