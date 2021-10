HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 3-star running back in the class of 2023 announced his commitment to Kentucky.

Moorman chose the Wildcats over Wisconsin and Toledo.

I am blessed to announce that I will commit to the university of Kentucky! GO BBN! pic.twitter.com/tN4RUFhSgp — kaden j moorman (@kadenmoorman4) October 8, 2021

Moorman has rushed for a team-high 777 yards on 92 attempts this season including 14 touchdowns.

