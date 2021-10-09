Ethan the dog enters Animal Hall of Fame; KHS veterinarians honored with awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ethan the dog and the veterinary team that cared for him received high honors as recipients of awards from the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association.

Ethan’s journey has been chronicled since he was left for dead at the Kentucky Humane Society back in January, along with his successful recovery due to the veterinary team at the shelter.

During the KVMA’s annual award luncheon, Ethan was newly inducted into the Animal Hall of Fame. His award plaque reads “In recognition of an animal that exemplifies the affection, loyalty and value of the human/animal bond, and dedication while serving an individual and community.”

The team’s recovery efforts were also honored as Dr. Emily Bewley, shelter veterinarian for KHS received the Veterinarian of the Year Award, the Kentucky Humane Society posted on social media.

Other members recognized for Ethan’s treatment and recovery included KHS Medical Services Supervisor Jaci Claxton, Veterinary Technician Angela Mikesell and Veterinary Assistants Rebecca van Schepen and Dakota Arnold.

Jefferson Animal Hospital and Regional Care Center also received an award for Veterinary Hospital of the Year. KHS said the team at that hospital helped care for Ethan for four days before he was strong enough to return to the shelter for recuperation.

KHS shared pictures of the award recipients with Ethan the dog and his owner, KHS Facility Director Jeff Calloway, thanking the many people who worked to save Ethan’s life and share his story.

