Erin Toller dismissed from UK women’s basketball team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Courier-Journal) - The Louisville Courier-Journal reports that Erin Toller was dismissed from the UK women’s basketball team by Head Coach Kyra Elzy.

“We hold our players to a high standard at Kentucky,” Elzy said in a statement released by UK Friday evening. “Unfortunately, Erin was not consistently meeting those standards, so she has been dismissed from the program. We wish Erin and her family nothing but the best moving forward.”

UK will not comment any further on the matter, according to a release.

Toller appeared in five games for the Wildcats as a freshman last season.

She totaled six points and three steals in nine minutes in her collegiate debut against Murray State but scored just five points total the rest of the season.

