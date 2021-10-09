Drying out and warming up through the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy work week, we begin to dry out and warm up through the weekend.

Tonight through Sunday night

A gorgeous evening is in store across the mountains. We stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures tonight could be on the chilly side as we dip down into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Another nice day is on tap for Sunday, but we will be warm. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s as we stay dry under a mix of sun and clouds.

Into Sunday night, we remain dry under mostly clear skies. Again, low temperatures could be chilly as we get down into the upper-50s.

Next Work Week

We stay dry and warm into Monday. High temperatures reach the lower-80s as we sit under a mix of sun and clouds.

On Tuesday, a cold front will begin to sweep through Kentucky. This could kick off a stray shower or two, but the majority of us stay dry under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s.

Another mostly dry day is on tap for Wednesday. We stay under a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching the lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

Our best chance of rain comes Friday night into Saturday morning.

Another cold front will work its way into the area. This will help bring mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms into the mountains by Friday and into Saturday.

High temperatures on Friday look to top out in the upper-70s. However, much cooler air settles into the region behind the front.

For now, highs on Saturday look to stay in the upper-60s with lows in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.