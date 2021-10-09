Advertisement

Drying out and warming up through the weekend

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy work week, we begin to dry out and warm up through the weekend.

Tonight through Sunday night

A gorgeous evening is in store across the mountains. We stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures tonight could be on the chilly side as we dip down into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Another nice day is on tap for Sunday, but we will be warm. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s as we stay dry under a mix of sun and clouds.

Into Sunday night, we remain dry under mostly clear skies. Again, low temperatures could be chilly as we get down into the upper-50s.

Next Work Week

We stay dry and warm into Monday. High temperatures reach the lower-80s as we sit under a mix of sun and clouds.

On Tuesday, a cold front will begin to sweep through Kentucky. This could kick off a stray shower or two, but the majority of us stay dry under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s.

Another mostly dry day is on tap for Wednesday. We stay under a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching the lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

Our best chance of rain comes Friday night into Saturday morning.

Another cold front will work its way into the area. This will help bring mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms into the mountains by Friday and into Saturday.

High temperatures on Friday look to top out in the upper-70s. However, much cooler air settles into the region behind the front.

For now, highs on Saturday look to stay in the upper-60s with lows in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Herbert Hoover sophomore, James Clendenin and his father, Kevin Clendenin.
High school football player suffers serious injury; trainer and coach recommend life-saving action
‘I was angry’: State representative visits fiscal court meeting, vows to fight for homeowners
Josh Carver and Nikki Spurlock were arrested in the Printer area of Floyd County Thursday night.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office arrests two of the county’s most wanted thanks to Text-a-Tip
London Police looking for person of interest
London Police asking for help identifying person of interest

Latest News

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Sunshine back for the weekend
Weekend Forecast: Rain slowly ends, sunshine and warmer temps return
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - October 7, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - October 7, 2021
Rain slowly lets up for the end of the work week