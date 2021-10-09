Advertisement

Creek cleanup hosted in Perry County

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - To keep its campgrounds clean for participants, Buffalo Camp & Ride hosted a cleanup event Saturday.

Event Coordinator Alesha Staley said it was all about keeping the place clean for those using the area.

“We have campers that have traveled from Cincinnati, Ohio and Indiana,” she said. “Just up north of Lexington and there’s just a lot of trash and it’s beautiful land.”

Several volunteers and campers came and helped clean along the Buffalo Creek area in Buckhorn.

We live close to the Tennessee Smokey Mountains, but I think we have just as pretty a view here,” Volunteer Tracey Gipson said. “So, we try to keep it clean. We’re willing to participate anytime they do a cleanup to try to help do our part.”

Gipson said she was frustrated by the amount of trash left behind.

“I mean, you’re coming and going from a place. So, if you just stick it in a bag and stick it in the back of your buggy or in your car and you can take it and throw it away when you get home,” she said. “I don’t know why you would do that on the side of the road.”

Staley said it is a constant issue they deal with.

“Just take a trash bag with you and leave it nicer than when you got there,” she said. “Pack it in, take it out.”

Event coordinators said they were thankful for those who came out.

“We have a great community here. We have a lot of just neighbors that’s helping,” Staley said. “Our campground is pretty much full this weekend of people that’s just wanting to help. So, you can tell that there is interest and people are passionate, and they want it to be clean.”

Officials with Buffalo Camp & Ride said they plan to make it an annual event for those in the community.

Staley said they picked up a total of 75 bags of trash.

