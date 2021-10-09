Advertisement

Creative arts district fills downtown streets with wine, art, and more

Pikeville's Creative District was out in full swing to celebrate a new opening and bring art, wine, and more to the city's streets.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After the opening of the Shoppes at 225, Pikeville’s Creative Arts District has cause for celebration.

The new location is filling the downtown streets with a “retail-gating” and wine tasting but the Appalachian Center for the Arts’ (APP) “Pop Up Art in the Plaza” and numerous businesses are taking to the street and enjoying the fall weather.

“It’s a busy day here in Pikeville, as a lot of them are,” said APP Director of Education Outreach Erick Buckley. “We have our Pop Up Art in the Plaza and right across the street we also have the Shoppes at 225 which just opened last night and it’s in full swing this morning. There’s a lot of activity and momentum behind the creative arts district here in Pikeville.”

Pikeville is due for a busy month with multiple shows and events taking place like the Rocky Horror Picture Show starting on Oct. 16 at the APP and the Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival which was recently rescheduled for Oct. 29-30.

“Come down to the APP, come down to the Shoppes at 225, come to the arena, come to downtown Pikeville,” said Buckley. “There’s so much happening and I think sometimes the biggest regret people have is not knowing it’s happening.”

For more information on events happening in and around Pikeville, you can visit Pikeville Tourism’s website.

