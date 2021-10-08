Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice calls for Special Session to discuss political redistricting

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday issued a proclamation for a Special Session on Monday...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday issued a proclamation for a Special Session on Monday for the Legislature to discuss political redistricting throughout the state.(WHSV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday issued a proclamation for a Special Session on Monday for the Legislature to discuss political redistricting throughout the state.

The Special Session is slated to begin at 11 a.m. Monday.

According to a release from the governor’s office, “the call also requests that the Legislature appropriate federal money that has been received by State agencies, and includes several other bills that have been requested to be considered.”

Tap here to see the entire proclamation from the governor.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris McQueen
‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19
James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits increase for families
‘I was angry’: State representative visits fiscal court meeting, vows to fight for homeowners
Detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office search homes belonging to Bryan McCarty, who...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searches homes of murder victim

Latest News

60-year-old Laya Maude Belcher was sentenced to 21 years Friday.
Commonwealth’s Attorney: Local woman sentenced 21 years in DUI manslaughter case
Community members fought the rain to pour into Prestonsburg for day three of the 2021 festival.
‘It feels like the Jenny Wiley Festival’: Prestonsburg festival going strong for 40th year
U.S. Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen, 20, of McKee, Kentucky, was killed during World War II.
WATCH: Remains of Eastern Kentucky veteran killed in World War II return to Kentucky ahead of funeral
Brad Roberts stands with his attorney during his trial on Friday.
More testimony heard in trial of former deputy jailer
Big Blue Smokehouse in Hazard moves to new location