Winchester, Clark County declare state of emergency after flash flooding

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergencies have been declared after the overnight flooding in Clark County.

Police say Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner and Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace have both declared a state of emergency:

Clark County business owners are assessing the damage after the flash flooding.

In downtown Winchester, East Broadway took on a lot of water.

Our photographer got there just after 11 Thursday night. He says the water began receding within minutes but, by then, the damage was already done.

FLASH FLOODING DAMAGE | Fire departments in Winchester/Clark County were busy Thursday night responding to several flash flooding calls.



Starting at 10 this morning, the EOC will be open to take calls about damage. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/1V6FiwlH9o — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) October 8, 2021

In rural Clark County, we saw washed out gravel driveways and lots of debris on the road. Crews worked overnight to clear a path.

Winchester police tell us there are no road closings Friday morning.

