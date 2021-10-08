Weekend Forecast: Rain slowly ends, sunshine and warmer temps return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You will need your umbrellas for just a little while longer. After today, you should be able to put them away for a bit.

Today and Tonight

We will start our Friday with more chances for scattered showers. The cloud cover will keep our temperatures a little on the cooler side for most of the day with most of us hanging out in the mid to upper 60s until the skies start to slowly clear the later into the day we get. I am still confident by the time we get to football kickoff, most of the rain should be out of here. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Tonight, after a stray rain chance early, look for partly cloudy skies and maybe even mostly clear skies by morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s in most locations. Some of the sheltered valleys could get a little cooler depending on cloud cover.

Weekend Forecast

While I continue to keep a stray rain chance in on Saturday, I don’t have a lot of confidence that any of us will see anything. It should be a very nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Saturday night looks pretty good too with a mix of partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and lows dropping into the upper 50s.

Sunday looks perfect and I mean that. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Lows drop to around 60 Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

Next week, you are going to forget what season it is, at least temporarily. Sunshine continues, thanks to high pressure. We may throw a few clouds into the mix at times, but for mid-October, this will be a very nice forecast. Highs will stay in the 80s for much of the week and we could potentially see some stray rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. I’m not sold on those just yet though.

Have a great weekend!

