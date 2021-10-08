Sunshine back for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a rather dreary week around the mountains, but things are looking up as we head on into the weekend.

Tonight through the weekend

The last the effects from our low pressure will be working through the region as we finish out the work week tonight. Showers from this afternoon should continue to diminish as we head into the overnight. You’ll need the jacket for any of those Friday night football games...at the beginning for the showers, but as they wrap up, we’ll be cooling off back into the lower 60s.

We’ll wake up to mostly sunny skies on our Saturday morning, though we could see a couple of stray showers try to pop in during the afternoon. Those should be few and far between, though, as we head up into the upper 70s for a daytime high. Skies stay mostly clear overnight as we fall back to near 60°.

The pattern continues into Sunday as more beautiful sunshine and more warm temperatures are on tap. Partly to mostly sunny skies look to be in store as highs get back up to around 80°. We’ll cool things off again overnight as we fall back to near 60°.

Into the New Week

The work week looks to start off the way the weekend ended with more sunny skies and warm temperatures for Monday.

We could see a boundary try to work in for the middle of next week, but it won’t make it very far as we appear to be a bit moisture starved for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs stay in the lower 80s, with still plenty of sunshine...only a stray storm possible.

Back to the usual for Thursday and Friday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Models, though , are hinting that we could be in for a return of wet weather by then...so keep those eyes peeled.

