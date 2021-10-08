Advertisement

Shoppes at 225 celebrates opening weekend

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Main Street program is celebrating a new project designed to grow small businesses.

The Shoppes at 225 opens Friday evening and will be host to six small businesses.

In a Facebook post on the Shoppes at 225 page, the new Pikeville attraction is called “Local Retail Redefined.”

“We still have space available,” said Pikeville Main Street Director Minta Trimble. “It has to be retail and it has to be something that the town is missing. It can’t be something that we already have.”

The location is a remodeled Main Street building, which aims to be more inviting for new businesses and people walking down the street.

