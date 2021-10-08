Advertisement

Restaurants, hotels welcome steady stream of visitors to Lexington for busy weekend

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Restaurants and hotels are prepared for what many are calling the biggest weekend in Lexington since the start of the pandemic.

With the Fall Meet at Keeneland and UK taking on LSU at Kroger Field, there’s been a steady stream of visitors at the Lexington Marriott City Center in downtown.

“We’ve been sold out for this first weekend in October for probably six months now,” said Barry Kuhnke, general manager of the Lexington Marriott City Center. “We’re sold out next weekend in October, so the rooms have been selling out quite fast. We’re very thankful to be very busy again.”

We spoke to hotel guests coming from Kansas, Indiana, and Alabama, some traveling to Lexington for the very first time.

“It’s a beautiful city. Wish we had more time here,” said Bonnie Shields from Kansas.

With big crowds this weekend, restaurants are busy. The outdoor seating was full Friday afternoon at Dudley’s on Short.

“The game at 7:30 doesn’t really help us, but Keeneland certainly does, so we’re excited to have Keeneland back, even if it’s 20,000 people. It’s still more than we’ve had in two years,” said Debbie Long, owner of Dudley’s on Short.

Since we’re still in a pandemic, business owners say they’re making safety a priority. Employees are wearing masks and sanitizing frequently.

