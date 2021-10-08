Pop-up Picnic: a new way to picnic

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A new way to host a customized picnic is available in Eastern Kentucky.

Fannie Carol’s Pop-up Picnic is a new business in London that offers various customizable picnics.

It is named after the owner’s mom, who died earlier this year.

The idea came from something the owners saw while on vacation. They decided to bring the unique concept home, and they now run the business out of their backyard.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.