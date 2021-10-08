Advertisement

Police seek public’s help locating pursuit suspects

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A high-speed chase Thursday afternoon throughout Greenup County shifted concern into high gear for drivers like Austin Thompson, who watched the chase happen right through his windshield.

“We don’t have that kind of action here,” Thompson said.

Deputies say they tried to stop a stolen Ford Ranger with a utility trailer along Smith Branch Road.

“He was reckless. When he came out of Smith Branch, he came into oncoming traffic and went across the median. He came out like a wild man,” Thompson said.

Officials have identified the driver of the vehicle as Daniel Tyler Brant, who was armed with a sawed-off shotgun. At one point, the Greenup Sheriff says Brant hit speeds of up to 100 mph when the pursuit hit U.S. 23.

Taylor Joann Henry was riding along with Brant.

“Anybody that’s pulled a trailer knows when you hit a certain speed, you’re gonna weave and it’s a recipe for disaster,” Greenup Sheriff Matt Smith said.

Smith says the reckless driver weaved through lanes along U.S. 23 traveled into Lloyd, and then headed back onto U.S. 23 North.

“There was a cloud of smoke where I assume he hit the sheriff’s car,” Thompson said.

Brant even rammed a deputy’s cruiser and sped off into Ohio, as deputies ended the pursuit for safety reasons.

“You don’t want any bad outcome of a pursuit,” Smith said.

The pursuit lasted about eight minutes.

Authorities in Ohio were notified about the stolen vehicle and found it abandoned near Wheelersburg.

The Greenup Sheriff says if you happen to see either of the two suspects, not to approach them. Instead, take down a description of where they are, and if they’re driving a car, try to get a license plate number.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-473-7037.

