Police: New evidence in Laurel County murder case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies say they found new evidence in a Laurel County murder case.

It has been almost two weeks since farmer and business owner 62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found shot to death in his home on Maple Grove Rd.

Thursday, authorities executed search warrants at a property he owns and said several pieces of evidence were recovered.

“Found numerous pieces of evidence that are going to be valuable to our investigation,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. “We also found information that will help us in going on forward with this case.”

There is also a $14,000 reward offered for whoever has information that leads to an arrest. Part of that is from an anonymous donor and $4,000 is from the local Crime Stoppers organization.

Anyone with information on this case should call 606-864-6600, message the sheriff’s office on Facebook or email gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

