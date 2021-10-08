Advertisement

Plenty of High School Football in the Mountains Thursday night

By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four mountain teams walked away with wins on Thursday night.

Here are scores around the Commonwealth:

Cooper 43, Conner 7

Hazard 46, Phelps 6

Leslie County 33, Knott Co. Central 26

Lex. Paul Dunbar 35, Lex. Tates Creek 26

Magoffin Co. 46, Floyd Central 36

Newport Central Catholic 69, Ludlow 28

Pineville 51, Lynn Camp 6

Scott Co. def. Grant Co., forfeit

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris McQueen
‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits increase for families
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Man confesses to killing wife, placing body in trunk of vehicle
Two people face charges in connection with a drug bust at a home in the Westmoreland area of...
Pair faces charges in drug bust
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Body found in trunk of vehicle; victim’s husband charged

Latest News

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 – High School Football – Week 7 Recap – Week 8 Preview
Corbin beat North Laurel in the 49th District Final.
District champions crowned in busy night on the soccer pitch
Jordyn Ferguson becomes unofficial highest-scoring female in KHSAA history
Middlesboro’s Jordyn Ferguson breaks barriers and records
Kentucky without Josh Ali, Marquan McCall for multiple games