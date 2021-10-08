Plenty of High School Football in the Mountains Thursday night
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four mountain teams walked away with wins on Thursday night.
Here are scores around the Commonwealth:
Cooper 43, Conner 7
Hazard 46, Phelps 6
Leslie County 33, Knott Co. Central 26
Lex. Paul Dunbar 35, Lex. Tates Creek 26
Magoffin Co. 46, Floyd Central 36
Newport Central Catholic 69, Ludlow 28
Pineville 51, Lynn Camp 6
Scott Co. def. Grant Co., forfeit
