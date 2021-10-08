Advertisement

London Police asking for help identifying person of interest

London Police looking for person of interest
London Police looking for person of interest(London Police Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department posted on Facebook that they are asking the public to help identify a person of interest.

The search is a result of an incident at Lowes Home Improvement on the 192 Bypass Friday afternoon.

Police say the person is possibly driving a white, late 90s to early 2000s Grand Prix.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Department at 606-878-7004 or London Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris McQueen
‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits increase for families
James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office search homes belonging to Bryan McCarty, who...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searches homes of murder victim
‘I was angry’: State representative visits fiscal court meeting, vows to fight for homeowners

Latest News

Laurel County Sheriff looking for stolen car
Laurel County Sheriff asks for help locating stolen car
Governor Andy Beshear // Facebook
Governor Andy Beshear gives Friday COVID-19 report
Pearl
Dog recovers after being shot for eating chickens
Restaurants and hotels are prepared for what many are calling the biggest weekend in Lexington...
Restaurants, hotels welcome steady stream of visitors to Lexington for busy weekend