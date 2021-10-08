London Police asking for help identifying person of interest
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department posted on Facebook that they are asking the public to help identify a person of interest.
The search is a result of an incident at Lowes Home Improvement on the 192 Bypass Friday afternoon.
Police say the person is possibly driving a white, late 90s to early 2000s Grand Prix.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Department at 606-878-7004 or London Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000.
