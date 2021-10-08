Letcher County promotes corn maze, hay rides to kick off fall

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Tourism announced earlier this month that a corn maze, hay rides and a pumpkin patch will be available to those in the area.

The activities will be offered every Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the month of October.

It will be located in the Colson Civic Center and officially opened on October 7.

On Saturdays, the maze and hayrides are haunted, according to the announcement.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.