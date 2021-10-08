Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searches homes of murder victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searched two homes Thursday night belonging to a recent murder victim.

Detectives executed search warrants at two homes on Maple Grove Road west of London belonging to Bryan McCarty, who was found dead on September 25.

The detectives were able to take numerous pieces of evidence and obtained “significant information” according to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding McCarty’s murder to call their office at (606) 864-6600, send a personal message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or to email Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo at gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. Information provided will be strictly confidential.

A $14,000 reward has been offered for the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the murder.

