LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for help locating a stolen car.

The car was reported stolen on Thursday. It was taken from a business south of London.

The car is a red, 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander.

If you have any information, contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

