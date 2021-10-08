KSP: Pike County couple arrested on drug charges

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County couple was arrested Wednesday night after a search from Kentucky State Police revealed several different types of drugs in their home.

KSP Post 9 in Pikeville had been investigating the home on Right Fork of Road Creek in Elkhorn City when they obtained a search warrant.

Upon searching the home shared by 44-year-old Seth Wellman of Elkhorn City, and 40-year-old Rachel Blackburn of Pikeville, troopers found suspected meth, heroin, and marijuana. In addition, troopers took prescription medication, other drug paraphernalia, and more than $13,000 in cash from the home.

Both were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (one count each for meth, heroin, and marijuana), possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

