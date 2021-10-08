Advertisement

KSP: Pike County couple arrested on drug charges

Drugs and other items taken from the home Seth Wellman and Rachel Blackburn Wednesday night,...
Drugs and other items taken from the home Seth Wellman and Rachel Blackburn Wednesday night, October 6, 2021.(Kentucky State Police)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County couple was arrested Wednesday night after a search from Kentucky State Police revealed several different types of drugs in their home.

KSP Post 9 in Pikeville had been investigating the home on Right Fork of Road Creek in Elkhorn City when they obtained a search warrant.

Upon searching the home shared by 44-year-old Seth Wellman of Elkhorn City, and 40-year-old Rachel Blackburn of Pikeville, troopers found suspected meth, heroin, and marijuana. In addition, troopers took prescription medication, other drug paraphernalia, and more than $13,000 in cash from the home.

Both were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (one count each for meth, heroin, and marijuana), possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

