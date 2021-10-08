KSP investigating assault in McCreary County

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting in McCreary County.

The incident took place Thursday night on Claude Bryant Road.

The McCreary County Sheriff’s Department was notified of an altercation between 28-year-old Phillip T. Dobbs and 33-year-old Darrell E. Threet, both of Whitley City.

During an investigation, it was found that Threet shot Dobbs during the altercation.

Phillip Dobbs was taken to Lake Cumberland Hospital in Pulaski County but later transported by air evac to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the McCreary County Grand Jury.

