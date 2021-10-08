Advertisement

Kentucky’s small businesses offered credit for creating jobs

(WSAZ)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leaders at a family-owned Kentucky business used the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit to create eight jobs and invest more than $150,000 in the company.

The tax credit program encourages companies with 50 or fewer full-time employees to hire someone new and purchase new equipment to get the credit.

Governor Andy Beshear said these jobs can offer more than $27 per hour.

“This year 64 Kentucky small businesses have capitalized on the program and there’s plenty of opportunities for more companies too before the end of the year,” he said.

You can find more information about the program here.

