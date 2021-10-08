Kentucky’s small businesses offered credit for creating jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leaders at a family-owned Kentucky business used the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit to create eight jobs and invest more than $150,000 in the company.

The tax credit program encourages companies with 50 or fewer full-time employees to hire someone new and purchase new equipment to get the credit.

Governor Andy Beshear said these jobs can offer more than $27 per hour.

“This year 64 Kentucky small businesses have capitalized on the program and there’s plenty of opportunities for more companies too before the end of the year,” he said.

