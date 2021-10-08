High school football player suffers serious injury; trainer and coach recommend life-saving action

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was just minutes left before Herbert Hoover High School defeated Chapmanville in Friday night’s football game when a hard hit to sophomore James Clendenin ended up being a season-ending move.

“I was going down on kickoff after we had scored and, as I was running down, a kid lowered his shoulder and helmet into my stomach and hit me in my spleen and rib area,” Clendenin said.

It was after that Clendenin had to take a seat on the bench due to his injury.

“They were winning, and he (sat) down on the bench, which is out of the norm for him. He’s usually standing on the sidelines rooting the team on,” said Kevin Clendenin, James’ dad. “I knew he might’ve been sick, or something was bothering him, but had no idea it was (so) serious.”

Herbert Hoover Athletic Trainer Stephanie Clark said it was at that point she grabbed James and started to do an evaluation.

“He started to decline, so I pulled my coach who is actually an (Emergency Room Doctor) to the side after the game and we both did an evaluation, and we decided the best procedure was to get his parents and take him to the ER,” Clark said.

“The player saying basically ‘hey I’ve taken a lot of hits but this one is different’ and then just physical examination. Blood pressure and heart rate evaluation, palpatory skills and saying ‘eh these are little more tender than they should be’ after a typical football hit,” said Dr. Chris Flanagan, a linebacker coach who’s also a medical doctor. “I’m an emergency room physician by trade, so examining blunt trauma, which is what football is, is the biggest thing.”

James’ dad said it turns out James had internal bleeding in his spleen and, according to the trainer, their recommendation for James to go to the Emergency Room helped keep the injury from turning deadly.

“The ER (doctor) did give me a call. I was kind of expecting critiques or something like that, but he said that I’ve done a great job, and we had handled everything perfectly, and that it was actually a lifesaving measure to send that kid to the emergency room,” Clark said.

“We’re very grateful for everything,” Kevin Clendenin told WSAZ. “I’m just glad we didn’t decide to wait until the next day or two days later or put him back in practice Monday evening, thinking he just got jarred a little bit and is just sore.”

James said it was a season-ending hit, however. He just hopes people will learn from this incident.

“If you know something is wrong, tell somebody because it can definitely be serious.”

““If you have any kind of athlete in your household, check to see if they have an athletic trainer or some kind of medical coverage on their sideline,” Clark said. “Athletic trainers are licensed healthcare professionals who specialize in sports medicine, so it’s very important for a parent to contact either the board of education or the WVSSAC to see if their child has that availability to them.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.