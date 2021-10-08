Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear gives Friday COVID-19 report

Governor Andy Beshear // Facebook
Governor Andy Beshear // Facebook(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full report, the Governor announced 2,145 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 710,364.

584 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,514 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 466 people remain in the ICU, with 310 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 8.49%.

The Governor also announced 31 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 9,053.

As of Friday, 104 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but five counties in the mountains. Perry County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 94.8 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris McQueen
‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits increase for families
James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office search homes belonging to Bryan McCarty, who...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searches homes of murder victim
‘I was angry’: State representative visits fiscal court meeting, vows to fight for homeowners

Latest News

Laurel County Sheriff looking for stolen car
Laurel County Sheriff asks for help locating stolen car
London Police looking for person of interest
London Police asking for help identifying person of interest
Pearl
Dog recovers after being shot for eating chickens
Restaurants and hotels are prepared for what many are calling the biggest weekend in Lexington...
Restaurants, hotels welcome steady stream of visitors to Lexington for busy weekend