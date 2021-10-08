Governor Andy Beshear gives Friday COVID-19 report

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full report, the Governor announced 2,145 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 710,364.

584 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,514 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 466 people remain in the ICU, with 310 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 8.49%.

The Governor also announced 31 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 9,053.

As of Friday, 104 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but five counties in the mountains. Perry County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 94.8 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

