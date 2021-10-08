Floyd County Sheriff’s Office arrests two of the county’s most wanted thanks to Text-a-Tip

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office arrested two of their most wanted fugitives Thursday night after they were texted an accurate tip.

22-year-old Josh Carver and 31-year-old Nikki Spurlock were wanted on 14 outstanding felony warrants. The two were found at a house on KY-122 in the Printer community. Deputies were acting on a tip received through the department’s “Text-a-Tip” service.

The pair were found with heroin, crystal meth, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia along with a loaded handgun.

Both were taken to the Floyd County Jail and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of crystal meth. Spurlock was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

