Advertisement

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office arrests two of the county’s most wanted thanks to Text-a-Tip

Josh Carver and Nikki Spurlock were arrested in the Printer area of Floyd County Thursday night.
Josh Carver and Nikki Spurlock were arrested in the Printer area of Floyd County Thursday night.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office arrested two of their most wanted fugitives Thursday night after they were texted an accurate tip.

22-year-old Josh Carver and 31-year-old Nikki Spurlock were wanted on 14 outstanding felony warrants. The two were found at a house on KY-122 in the Printer community. Deputies were acting on a tip received through the department’s “Text-a-Tip” service.

The pair were found with heroin, crystal meth, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia along with a loaded handgun.

Both were taken to the Floyd County Jail and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of crystal meth. Spurlock was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris McQueen
‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits increase for families
Michael Smith, 33, was last seen Sept. 18 in the Fedscreek community of Pike County
Missing man found in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Police charge Southern Kentucky man in child pornography case
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Body found in trunk of vehicle; victim’s husband charged

Latest News

(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Man arrested for threatening woman with sword, starting fires
3-year-old overdoses on drugs in eastern Ky.
3-year-old overdoses on drugs in eastern Ky.
Testimony began with Maj. Gus Guzman who worked as a records keeper at the jail.
More testimony heard in case of former deputy jailer accused of inmate’s death
Detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office search homes belonging to Bryan McCarty, who...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searches homes of murder victim