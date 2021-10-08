First Cidernight kicks off in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - To celebrate all things fun and fall, the first-ever Cidernight is happening in the Laurel County community Saturday, October 9th.

The even is presented by London Downtown and the City of London Tourism. The event will be held at the London-Laurel County Farmer’s Market from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On this fall evening, city officials said there will be crafts, music and more for people to enjoy.

In addition, they said the sweet smell of honeybuns will fill the air.

Executive Director for London Downtown Julie Rea said all of this makes for a pleasant evening.

“Important for the spirit of the community because that’s part of what makes communities like London special,” she said. “Is that we do things like this on a pretty regular basis… where we encourage folks to come together, have fun, hang out with your neighbors, hang out with your friends, make new friends.”

More than 50 vendors between food and local crafters are scheduled to be in attendance.

Rea said participating food vendors will compete in the first-ever Taste the Buns Honeybun Food Challenge. She said the the competition is to see who can create the tastiest dish featuring London’s favorite treat.

“We’ve got judges that are going to judge their creations and that is sponsored by Sauced and some members of the Griffin Pie Company family who is the original bakery that had the honeybun, here in London,” she said. ”So we’re very excited about that.”

