Daniel Boone festival: A tradition since 1948

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In May of 1948, a professor at Union College started the Daniel Boone Festival to celebrate local heritage.

This year, the same festival is running for the 73rd time. It was originally celebrated in May, but was eventually moved to October.

Each year, a Cane treaty is signed between festival representatives and members of the Cherokee Indian tribe. This is in honor of an agreement the founder of the festival made with the local Native Americans, which offered them some of the cane they produced in return for the natives to partake in the festivities.

Most of the events offered during the festival are the same as the originals offered in 1948.

The event began Monday and runs until Saturday, October 9.

