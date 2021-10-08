COVID-19 numbers going down in Kentucky; Governor still encourages caution

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced in Thursday’s Team Kentucky update that COVID-19 numbers are going down across the board.

However, he added that now is no time to stop being cautious. The governor, while hoping the decline will continue, said there is concern that numbers could plateau and leave hospitals in a difficult spot.

Beshear encouraged people to continue wearing masks, social distance, and monitor for symptoms.

“We tend to see a pretty quick decline in case numbers, but then somewhat of a plateau that is higher than we were as far as cases go back earlier in the summer,” said Christie Green, the Public Health Director at the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

She added that she is happy to see vaccination numbers going up and thanked the people trying to help put an end to the pandemic.

