Clintwood officials announce death of Mayor Donald Baker

By WJHL News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Clintwood officials confirmed with CBS affiliate WJHL that Mayor Donald Baker, 83, died Thursday morning after fighting a lengthy illness.

Baker served the town for over three decades; he worked as a councilman from 1980 until 1988 when he became mayor.

Vice Mayor Ron Kendrick said Baker’s dedication to the town will be missed, and the community continues to mourn the loss.

“He will be missed by the community for what he has done for the people of Clintwood,” Kendrick said.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at another date.

