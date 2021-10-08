Advertisement

Big Blue Smokehouse in Hazard moves to new location

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The local barbeque restaurant has upgraded in several ways: More parking, more seating, and more menu options.

Big Blue Smokehouse has been relocated to 420 Village Lane, at the former location of Coal River Grill. This new location comes equipped with a pizza oven, which means pizza will be added to the menu:

”We’ve got nine pizzas that we’re doing, five that are traditional then four that are the Big Blue Smokehouse version of pizza,” said Estill Neace, Co-Owner of the Big Blue Smokehouse. “From barbeque brisket to pulled pork, to barbeque chicken and kind of our quirky one is gonna be fried bologna pizza with a honey mustard base that is actually extremely delicious.”

Neace adds that people don’t have to drive to Lexington or Louisville to experience a taste of fine dining, with the new and improved Big Blue Smokehouse, they can get that same experience right here in Hazard.

