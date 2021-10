PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A big event in Bell County was announced recently.

Kentucky women’s basketball teammates Blair Green and Rhyne Howard will be giving away Big Blue Madness tickets on Sunday.

It will be at 3:00 p.m. at Courthouse Square.

100-200 tickets will be given out with a limit of one per person.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.