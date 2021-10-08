Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 – High School Football – Week 7 Recap – Week 8 Preview

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are off and running in the October portion of the High School Football season. Let’s summarize last week’s action as we also preview this week’s contests for the ten teams in our rankings.

1. Corbin (6-0)

Last Week: defeated Simon Kenton 56-24

This Week: at Knox Central

For the second game in a row, the Redhounds eclipsed the 50-point mark and are off to their best start since 2008. Tom Greer’s team surrendered double digit points for only the second time this season against the Pioneers. Corbin tallied more than 650 yards of total offense including 436 rushing yards. Seth Huff led the team in rushing as the senior racked up 202 yards and three scores on just 15 carries. Junior Cameron Combs generated 238 all-purpose yards as the Quarterback threw for 116 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 122 yards and a score. Freshman Kade Elam threw for 113 yards and two touchdowns while senior Seth Mills generated 72 rushing yards and a score. Senior Treyveon Longmire had five receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Corbin recorded three takeaways and had three players with at least ten tackles or more.

The Redhounds begin district play on Friday as they make the 20-minute drive to Barbourville to square off against Knox Central. Corbin went 2-0 against Knox Central last season including a 41-0 win in the district final.

2. Southwestern (5-1)

Last Week: defeated No. 5 North Laurel 32-7

This Week: vs. Whitley County

The Warriors went out and made a statement last Friday against the Jaguars with a decisive victory. Jason Foley’s squad remains undefeated against in-class opponents. Sophomore Collin Burton completed seven passes on eight attempts and had 147 yards to go along with two scores. The rushing attack continues to be as lethal as ever as Southwestern amassed 325 yards on the ground as a team. Senior Giddeon Brainard paced the team in rushing with 92 yards. Junior Tanner Wright delivered 64 yards and a score while senior Connor Crisp found the end zone once. Junior Mason Hibbard caught two passes for 64 yards and a touchdown while senior Dylan Bland also snagged a couple of passes for 37 yards and a score. The Warriors forced one turnover and piled up seven and-a-half sacks against North Laurel.

The Warriors play their second to last home game of the regular season on Friday as district foe Whitley County comes to town. Southwestern swept the Colonels in both of their matchups last season including a 42-15 victory in the first round of the playoffs.

3. Pikeville (4-2)

Last Week: lost to Madison Central 21-19

This Week: vs. Sayre

The Panthers suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since 2018. Pikeville’s offensive attack was a little more balanced against the Indians as they tallied 303 yards of total offense. Senior Isaac McNamee recorded 127 yards and a touchdown with his arm while also getting into the end zone once with his legs. Junior Blake Birchfield did not have a rushing score but the Running Back had another great outing on the ground with 124 rushing yards. Junior Wade Hensley caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown while senior Zac Lockhart had two interceptions.

Pikeville looks to get back on track on Friday as they play host to the undefeated Sayre Spartans. Chris McNamee’s squad bounced Sayre from the playoffs last season, 49-13.

4. Johnson Central (3-1)

Last Week: defeated Clay County 42-6

This Week: at Perry Central

It was an emotional game for the Golden Eagles as they took the field for the first time since Jim Matney’s death. Johnson Central has now defeated Clay County in each of the last three seasons since the district realignment. The Golden Eagles ran for 354 yards as it was freshman Zach McCoart pacing the team in rushing with 154 yards and two touchdowns on just four rushes. Carter Conley also reached the 100-yard mark as the sophomore ran for exactly 100 yards and found the end zone twice. Senior Matt Crum also produced a rushing score. The Golden Eagles had two interceptions including a pick-six that was authored by sophomore Caleb Barnes.

Johnson Central travels to Hazard on Friday as they link up with the Perry Central Commodores. The Golden Eagles had their way with Perry Central last season, 75-24.

5. North Laurel (5-1)

Last Week: lost to No. 2 Southwestern 32-7

This Week: vs. No. 8 Pulaski County

The Jaguars fell from the ranks of the unbeaten last week. It was tough sledding for Chris Larkey’s squad as his team could not get much going on the offensive side of the ball. Sophomore Tucker Warren had 256 all-purpose yards and a passing touchdown but outside of that, the Warriors made life difficult on North Laurel. Gavin Hurst caught seven passes for 82 yards and a touchdown while sophomore Christian Larkey also had 82 receiving yards on six receptions.

The Jaguars have another tough test this week as they return home to London to take on the eighth-ranked Pulaski County Maroons on Friday. Chris Larkey’s team lost both meetings against the Maroons last season including a 33-12 defeat in the first round of the playoffs.

6. Letcher Central (5-1)

Last Week: defeated Harlan County 51-14

This Week: at Clay County

Last week’s victory against the Black Bears pushed Letcher Central’s win streak to three as Junior Matthews’ squad has gotten off to a 5-1 start for the second straight season. The Cougars have outscored their last three opponents by a combined score of 129-20. Two interceptions notwithstanding, Carson Adams had his best game of the season as the junior was responsible for all seven of Letcher Central’s touchdowns. The Quarterback threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns while also running for another 115 yards and three scores. Nick Haning had a strong performance as the senior caught three passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Jonah Little had four receptions for 92 yards and a score. Senior Hayden Brashear also had a touchdown reception.

The Cougars continue their road trip with a date with another district foe on Friday as they head to Manchester to face Clay County. Letcher Central did not square off with the Tigers last season but will be looking for payback as Clay County won the last time these two teams went head-to-head two years ago, 28-7.

7. Middlesboro (6-0)

Last Week: defeated Leslie County 49-18

Next Game: at Knott Central

After narrowly prevailing in their season opener against Hazard, the Yellow Jackets have won their last five games by at least 22 points. Middlesboro has scored at least 40 points or more in four of their six games this season. Quarterback Caden Grisby had a fantastic performance against Leslie County as the sophomore threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns. Grigsby also added another 51 yards on the ground. Caleb Bogonko had a relatively quiet performance with just 70 rushing yards but the Running Back did tack on a touchdown. The senior continues to lead the team in rushing touchdowns with 12. Senior Eric Helton had three catches for 77 yards and two scores. Seniors Logan Daniels and Jay West also had one touchdown reception each in the 31-point win. Middlesboro had two takeaways against the Eagles.

Larry French’s crew was supposed to face Morgan County on Friday but that game was canceled due to Covid concerns. The Yellow Jackets’ next game is scheduled for Friday, October 22nd at Knott Central.

8. Pulaski County (4-3)

Last Week: defeated South Laurel 48-7

This Week: at No. 5 North Laurel

The Maroons have had their ups and downs this season but John Hines’ squad remains undefeated against in-class opponents. Pulaski County is averaging 41.3 PPG during their three-game win streak. Senior Drew Polston threw for 141 yards and four touchdowns as he did not throw an incomplete pass in nine attempts. Harris Denmyer led the team in receiving as the freshman snagged two passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Juniors Brysen Dugger and Chandler Godby also had one touchdown reception apiece against the Cardinals. The Maroons generated seven sacks.

Pulaski County travels to North Laurel on Friday to take on the fifth-ranked Jaguars in a Mountain Top Ten Showdown (see North Laurel for last year’s results).

9. Lawrence County (5-0)

Last Week: defeated Boyd County 35-14

This Week: at Pike Central

The Bulldogs had their way with the Lions as Alan Short’s team has won all of their games by at least 11 points. Lawrence County ran at will against Boyd County as they recorded a season-high 407 yards on the ground. Dylan Ferguson led the Bulldogs in individual rushing as the junior produced 128 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Senior Blue Fletcher also had a great game with 124 yards and two scores on just nine touches while fellow senior Douglas Hall tallied 119 yards and two TDs on only six rushes. Defensively, the Bulldogs held Boyd County to less than 170 yards of total offense.

Lawrence County finishes their regular season with three of their last four games on the road, starting with a trip to Pikeville to take on Pike Central on Friday. The Bulldogs won both matchups against the Hawks last season by a combined three points including a 22-20 victory in the first round of the playoffs.

10. Bell County (5-1)

Last Week: defeated Rockcastle County 24-0

This Week: vs. Garrard County

The Bobcats are making their Mountain Top Ten debut this season. After starting the season off with a heartbreaking overtime loss against North Laurel, Dudley Hilton’s squad has subtly rattled off five consecutive victories. Senior Cameron Burnett tossed the pigskin for 122 yards and a touchdown. Junior Dawson Woolum led Bell County in rushing against the Rockets with 80 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Senior Carter McCune bell-cowed the team in receiving with three receptions for 92 yards and a score. The Bobcats forced four turnovers against the Rockets including a fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown by freshman Hayden Dameron.

The Bobcats play host to Garrard County on Friday. Bell County pitched a shutout against the Golden Lions last season, 27-0.

