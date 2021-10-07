Advertisement

Youth practice field vandalized

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Reckless driving has left behind tire tracks and loose dirt throughout Twelvepole Valley Athletic Park. The field sits at the end of Bridge Street in Wayne County.

Wayne Mayor Danny Grace says the divots from the multiple tire tracks are a safety hazard.

“They [kids] run, they practice on that field. You can trip over it, you can twist an ankle on it,” Grace said.

With safety as the number one priority, there are more questions than answers as to why someone would do this.

“Why would they see the need to destroy property? It gets aggravating,” Grace said.

The mayor says it’s aggravating, because of the amount of work volunteers put into the field -- all to make it presentable and safe.

“I mean, it’s not a widespread thing here, but when it happens we don’t condone it. We wanna take care of it,” Grace said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris McQueen
‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits increase for families
Michael Smith, 33, was last seen Sept. 18 in the Fedscreek community of Pike County
Missing man found in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Police charge Southern Kentucky man in child pornography case
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Body found in trunk of vehicle; victim’s husband charged

Latest News

Stewart Pope of the Legal Aid Society explained what landlords who witness alleged criminal...
‘Molded food, black syrup, vomit on the floor’: Landlords’ rights questioned in ongoing eviction crisis
JWF
Eastern Kentucky’s longest continuously running festival returns to Prestonsburg - 6pm
Clay County at 6pm
Clay County at 6pm
JWF
Eastern Kentucky’s longest continuously running festival returns to Prestonsburg - 4pm